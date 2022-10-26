Rama to ask contractor why there’s only ‘minimal’ improvement on CCMC 8th and 9th floors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama will invite the contractor of Phase 4 of the new building of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) “to shed light” on why some of their agreed-upon plans set for October were not realized.

In a report from the Cebu City Public Information Office, Rama reportedly noted “only minimal” improvements for the eighth and ninth floors of the building during his site visit at the hospital on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

The mayor, earlier, gave M.E Sicat until October 28, which is his birthday, to finish Phase 4 of the project. Phase 4 undertaken by the M.E Sicat Construction includes the architectural works for the third and fourth floors and the structural works for the seventh to 10th floors.

“M.E. Sicat Construction agreed to finish the whole 10-story shell of the hospital by October 28, which they pledged during their signing of the contract,” the mayor said.

“Masakitan ko maghunahuna pero it is better than nothing. No retreat and no surrender g’yod ko aning CCMC. I can wait because I am a very patient servant and I hope the poor can also wait,” he added as he said he would only waste time getting upset and would instead concentrate more on the hospital’s actual completion next year.

The PIO furthered that the mayor also mentioned improving the lighting in the CCMC, especially in the main lobby and the hallways.

He also thanked the CCMC employees for “working tirelessly in providing service to the community.”

Following his visit to the CCMC, Mayor Rama headed to the City Health Department (CHD) office, where he met with Dr. Daisy Villa, the reinstated city health officer.

The mayor said he is putting the finishing touches on an executive order (EO) that will link CCMC and CHD into “one indivisible healthcare system.”

Rama said his EO would streamline the services of both departments. /rcg

