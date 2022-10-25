Mandaue’s drainage master plan may be realized soon

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City’s drainage master plan may be fully implemented soon.

This is after, the city got commitments from national agencies for additional funding for its drainage master plan.

Architect Marlo Ocleasa, the City Planning and Development Officer said that most of the commitments were from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Ocleasa said that there were already discussions with the DPWH district and region and that a copy of the city’s plan was also already sent to them.

“We’re hoping nga mafinalize nato (commitments) nila,” said Ocleasa

The city’s comprehensive drainage master plan would need over P5 billion to be realized. About P1.5 billion worth of projects were already implemented with the help of the DPWH.

Ocleasa said they have also already coordinated with the DPWH central office regarding the issue of limited funds for their district and regional offices.

The DPWH district and region has a fund limitation of about P100 million to P200 million for local government units, said Ocleasa.

He said though that the city’s drainage master plan can be a multi-year project.

The implementation of the drainage plan is said to be very vital in solving the city’s flood problems.

It can be recalled that Mandaue City hosted a roundtable discussion with national agencies, some officials in Cebu City, and stakeholders, among others to tackle solutions that can solve the city’s flood problems.

The meeting was called after the massive flooding in the city on September 9 affected over 5,600 families. /rcg

