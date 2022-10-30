Man nabbed in Cebu City for allegedly selling pythons without permits

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Enforcers here confiscated two live pythons from a 21-year-old man, who was accused of selling them without permits.

The Cebu City Maritime Police confirmed that they arrested a certain Joseph Vincent V. Derama during an entrapment operation at North Reclamation Area (NRA), Cebu City last Oct. 26.

Police Capt. Stephen Boniba, chief of the maritime police, said they confiscated two, live ball pythons from Derama who reportedly tried to sell them to a poseur-buyer at P12,000 in total.

Derama, a resident of Upper Linao, Minglanilla town in southern Cebu, will be facing charges for violating the Wildlife Resources and Conservation and Protection Act.

While ball pythons are not endangered, they are still protected under the law as wildlife trading is illegal in the Philippines.

