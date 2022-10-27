Cebu port braces for Kalag-Kalag; 300,000 passengers expected

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Around 300,000 passengers would be expected to hit ports in Cebu as the long weekend drew near, port authorities reported.

The Cebu Port Authority (CPA), in a statement, said they would be on heightened alert in a span of one week — beginning Friday, Oct. 28 until Nov. 4 — in observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

With this, they will be deploying at least 730 security and port personnel in all Cebu ports.

“To further intensity our efforts to ensure safe and peaceful observance of Undas 2022 here in Cebu, more security personnel will be deployed in all ports to handle security, safety, and passenger concerns,” said Glenn Castillo, Acting Deputy General Manager of the Cebu Ports Authority (CPA).

They are also bracing for more passengers to flock to ports this year as the government has relaxed restrictions and other protocols related to COVID-19.

In the meantime, Castillo advised passengers to book their tickets in advance to minimize the crowd of travelers queueing behind ticket lines. He also urged them to avoid tolerating scalpers and report them to authorities.

Additionally, CPA said they would strictly impose the ‘No ticket, No ID, No Entry Policy.’ This means that only passengers with boat tickets and matching Identification Cards (IDs) will be allowed entry into the port at least two hours before the scheduled departure time.

“Rest assured that we are doing our best to ensure that we will have a safe and peaceful Undas 2022 in the ports of Cebu,” Castillo said.

/dbs