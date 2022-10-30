Cesafi HS hoop wars: Baby Panthers get 1st win after routing Baby Webmasters 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Baby Panthers earned their first win in a dominating fashion by routing the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu-Mandaue (UCLM) Baby Webmasters, 79-66, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school hoop wars on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Baby Panthers led as much as 22 points, 68-46, in the final period en-route to their first victory in two games, while the Baby Webmasters suffered their third loss in four games.

Ron Jay Catalan scored 18 to lead the Baby Panthers, while teammate Peter Peteros added 17. MJ vailoces has 11 and John Albert Aton chipped in 10 markers.

Aaron Baltazar and Jericho Christiano scored 14 and 15 points, respectively in the Baby Webmasters’ loss.

In the other high school game, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles remained unbeaten in four games after nipping the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors, 82-74.

Jared Bahay and Alden Cainglet both scored 14 for the Magis Eagles, while Jelomar Rota had 12, and Michael Asoro with 11 markers.

John Carlo Sabroso scored 23 points for the Baby Warriors.

On the other hand, the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy Trailblazers also remained unbeaten after narrowly defeating the UC-Main Baby Webmasters, 83-80.

Jerome Arboiz and Yzali Dugaduga each scored 13 for the Trailblazers, while Allen Roy Gako spoiled his 23-point outing for the losing squad.

RELATED STORIES

Cesafi HS basketball: USJ-R, CIT-U score victories

USPF nips CIT-U in Cesafi men’s basketball

UAAP: FEU comes back to beat UE

Kai Sotto hardly plays in Adelaide 36ers’ OT loss

UAAP: Talk with Olsen Racela fuels Xyrus Torres’ breakout game in latest FEU win

NCAA: Amid hot streak, Letran taking things ‘one game at a time’

/dbs