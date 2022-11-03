Canyoneering in Badian suspended due to inclement weather

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter | November 03,2022 - 05:49 PM
Badian Canyoneering in Badian, Cebu

Prepare to take a plunge into cool waters during the Badian Canyoneering Adventure. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Due to bad weather, authorities in Badian, a town in southwestern Cebu have suspended canyoneering activities there.

The Badian Tourism Office, through its social media arm Breathtaking Badian, announced that starting Thursday, November 3, they will be suspending canyoneering operations there until further notice. 

“Badian Canyoneering Activity is suspended (on November 3, 2022) until further notice, due to the unfavorable weather conditions that may cause untoward incidents that may happen,” portions of the advisory read.

 

“We value the safety of our tourists above anything else,” it added.

Canyoneering in Badian usually takes place in the town’s famous Matutinao River and ends at Kawasan Falls, also a popular tourist spot there. 

Badian is a 3rd-class municipality located around 104 kilometers southwest of Cebu. /rcg

