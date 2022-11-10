Sugbo Bike Lanes Ordinance to be strictly implemented starting Nov. 15,

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sugbo Bike Lanes Board (SBLB) has announced on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, that it will fully implement City Ordinance No. 2408 or the Sugbo Bike Lanes Ordinance beginning Nov. 15 this year.

In a social media post, the SBLB said the it decided to fully implement the city ordinance after the Mobility Awards released the result of the 2022 Bike and Pedestrian Count.

The result of the 2022 Bike and Pedestrian Count states that the number of people using bikes in Cebu City has increased rapidly to 42,995.

Of the number, 43.38 percent are helmet users, while 56.62 percent are non-helmet users.

Under City Ordinance No. 2408, a cyclist caught not using the intended Sugbo Bike Lanes and not wearing a helmet will be fined P500 for the first offense; P1,000 for the second offense, and P1,500 and/or imprisonment of not less than six months (depending on the decision of the court judge) for the third offense.

Apprehensions

Meanwhile, the Sugbo Bike Lanes Legal Section-Data Management Team apprehended on Wednesday, almost 20 drivers of vehicles obstructing the designated bike lanes.

“Ang maong mga driver nga nadakpan, mamahimong mosettle sa ilang mga violations pinaagi sa pagbayad sa ilang penalty/fine nga nagkantidad og P500 isip first offense didto sa City Treasurer’s Office,” the SBLB said.

(These drivers, who were apprehended, can settle their violations through paying their penalty/fine of P500 as a first offense at the City Treasurer’s Office.)

“Dili na kita mag-ginahi sa atong mga ulo. Seryoso ang mga kawani sa Cebu City government sa pagpatuman ug pag-implementar sa tanang ordinansa sa siyudad para maabot ang atong direksiyon nga Singapore-like Cebu City sulod sa duha ka tuig,” it added.

(We should not be hardheaded about it. The personnel of the Cebu City government is serious in implementing all the ordinance of the city so that we can reach our direction to be Singapore-like Cebu City in two years time.)

