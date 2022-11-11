HUDO personnel demolish 25 structures in Mandaue’s Paknaan

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — About 25 structures in Barangay Paknaan in Mandaue City near the Cansaga Bay Bridge were demolished by personnel from the Housing Urban and Development Office (HUDO) on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in preparation for the construction of a U-turn slot.

Ceasar Ylanan, HUDO Demolition Team head, said that the demolition that was conducted was peaceful and that no commotion happened.

Ylanan said some of the residents even volunteered to destroy their houses.

Guy Vincent Aquino, HUDO project coordinator, said that the affected individuals were already informed months ago that the city would be getting its lot for the construction of a U-turn slot beside the Cansaga Bay Bridge.

Aquino said that the structures encroached on the 10-meter planned road.

The U-turn slot will be constructed as a preparation for the developments that will happen in the area.

“Mandaue City Sports Complex ug uban pang site developments. Maong nangandam na tang daan,” said HUDO Project Coordinator Aquino.

(The Mandaue City Sports complex and other site developments. That is why we are already preparing for it.)

One of the houses that were demolished was owned by Edito Catanda.

Catanda said he understood the reason for the demolition and even thanked the city government because he was able to use the lot for over a decade.

“Maikog ko mukuha sa (assistance) kay kung nag-abang pa ko ani, dako na ko nabayad … Para man sad nis tanan ang proyekto,” said Catanda.

(I am embarrassed to get it (assistance) because if I rented the lot here, then I would spend a bigger amount … And the project is for all.)

HUDO Project Coordinator Aquino said that the affected individuals were given financial assistance. P10,000 for homeowners and P5,000 for other structures that were demolished such as garages, among others.

/dbs