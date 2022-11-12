Donaire comeback fight against Moloney pre-approved by WBC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The former four-division world champion, Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr., is likely going to face Australian world title challenger Jason Moloney in his comeback fight next year.

This was announced during the World Boxing Council (WBC) Convention in Acapulco, Mexico last week along with a long list of marquee bouts slated next year.

Although there is no final announcement, the WBC has already pre-approved a fight between Donaire and Moloney which is likely for a world title eliminator.

It can be recalled that Donaire lost the WBC world bantamweight title to unbeaten Japanese boxing sensation, Naoya Inoue last June in Saitama, Japan via a second round technical knockout.

The heartbreaking defeat prompted Donaire to consider returning to the super flyweight division.

However, with the WBC announcement, it seemed that Donaire will likely stay in the bantamweight division as Inoue is also planning to become a multiple-division world champion by moving up weight if he wins the unification bout against Paul Butler on Dec. 13 in Tokyo, Japan.

With the defeat last June, Donaire dropped to a 42-7 (win-loss) record with 28 knockouts, while Moloney who recently bagged the WBC silver bantamweight and the WBO international bantamweight titles against Filipino Aston Palicte improved to a 25-2 (win-loss) card with 19 knockouts.

Moloney scored a resounding technical knockout against Palicte, a former world title challenger in their June bout in Melbourne, Australia to bag the two regional title. He went on to win another bout against Nawaphon Kaikanha last October in Melbourne.

RELATED STORIES

‘Inoue crowned new pound-for-pound king after win over Donaire

Inoue unleashed ‘hardest punch I’ve ever been hit with’ Donaire

Inoue eyes undisputed bantamweight crown after demolishing Nonito Donaire

Palicte takes crushing defeat gracefully, shows respect to champ Moloney

Citing discipline, Donnie Nietes sees himself fighting until he’s 45

/dbs