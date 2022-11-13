Pandas edge Vipers, advance to finals of Badboyz hoops tournament
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The defending champions, the Pandas, advanced to the finals of the Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) Season 12 after they narrowly beat the Vipers, 89-88, in the do-or-die semifinals on Saturday evening, Nov. 12, 2022, on the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club gymnasium.
Frederick Añabieza powered the Pandas with his 26-point performance, while Dexter Cabasan had 11.
VJ Santos and Ken Nadela both scored 10 for the Pandas that will face the Dolphinz in the finals next week.
Ruben Ludovice scored 29 in the Vipers’ losing effort, while teammates Steven Mendoza, Bryan Divinagracia, and Ton Caruzca scored 14, 12, and 10, respectively.
The Pandas were sailing smoothly in the final period with their eight-point lead, 87-79, when the Vipers unleashed a 9-0 run, that put them ahead, 88-87, with 10 seconds remaining.
Coming from a timeout, the Pandas recomposed themselves for one last basket, with Matt Ravina handling the ball.
Without hesitation, Ravina who finished with six points drove to the basket and scored a layup, 89-88, to give the Pandas a one-point lead and eventually, the win.
With a few seconds left, the Vipers tried to save the game, but they failed to make the basket.
ALSO READ
Warriors steal another game from Webmasters
UC gets back at USPF in Cesafi men’s basketball
USC climbs back from 15-point deficit to win against UC
Concretobond buries Epoxseal in hoops battle of eng’rs in AEBC tourney
ME-3 Mayon Paint Thinner remains unbeaten in AEBC hoops
AEBC basketball tourney returns Oct. 6 at Metrosports
Hinagdanan powers Architects-Sugbu team to 1st win in AEBC tournament
After filing case vs Amores, Blazers fall to Altas
NCAA: Enoch Valdez hits 30 as Lyceum nails Final Four
Team Hype pads win run to 3 after trouncing Coach G in MGBL
/dbs
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.