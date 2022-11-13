Pandas edge Vipers, advance to finals of Badboyz hoops tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The defending champions, the Pandas, advanced to the finals of the Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) Season 12 after they narrowly beat the Vipers, 89-88, in the do-or-die semifinals on Saturday evening, Nov. 12, 2022, on the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club gymnasium.

Frederick Añabieza powered the Pandas with his 26-point performance, while Dexter Cabasan had 11.

VJ Santos and Ken Nadela both scored 10 for the Pandas that will face the Dolphinz in the finals next week.

Ruben Ludovice scored 29 in the Vipers’ losing effort, while teammates Steven Mendoza, Bryan Divinagracia, and Ton Caruzca scored 14, 12, and 10, respectively.

The Pandas were sailing smoothly in the final period with their eight-point lead, 87-79, when the Vipers unleashed a 9-0 run, that put them ahead, 88-87, with 10 seconds remaining.

Coming from a timeout, the Pandas recomposed themselves for one last basket, with Matt Ravina handling the ball.

Without hesitation, Ravina who finished with six points drove to the basket and scored a layup, 89-88, to give the Pandas a one-point lead and eventually, the win.

With a few seconds left, the Vipers tried to save the game, but they failed to make the basket.

/dbs