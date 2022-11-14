Demolition at Lot 937 delayed after PAF and OSG reps intervened 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The demolition on Monday, Nov. 14, in Sitio San Miguel in Barangay Apas was delayed after representatives of the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) and the Philippine Air Force (PAF) intervened.

Edgar Erice, spokesperson of the Mazy’s Capital Inc, who claimed to have owned the lot 937, said that the PAF representatives claimed to be the lot’s administrator.

“Sabi nila yung Philippine Air Force daw ang administrator daw pero wala naman silang naipakita [documents],” Erice said.

(The Philippine Air Force said that they were the administrator, but they could not show any [documents].)

More than a week since the demolition started, some PAF personnel were seen at the entrance of Sitio San Miguel on Monday morning, Nov. 14. A talk between the parties was made in the area, but these were later done at the office of Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief.

Erice said that they were shocked when they were informed about the presence of PAF personnel and representatives of the OSG there.

However, the OSG and PAF were not able to present a temporary restraining order to stop the demolition.

“Gustong pigilan yung rep ng OSG si sheriff from implementing the court order…Parang it’s obstruction of justice ang ginagawa ng representative ng OSG kasi ang pagkaka-alam ko ang OSG hindi pipigilan ang court order kung walang TRO,” Erice said.

(The rep from the OSG would want to stop the sheriff from implementing the court order…it’s like what the OSG rep did was obstruction of justice because what I know is that the OSG would not stop the court order if there was no TRO.)

For his part, Sheriff Edilberto Suarin, said that he only implemented the Writ of Demolition from the court and for these opposing parties to stop the demolition, they would need to secure a temporary restraining order.

After the dialogue, Police Colonel Dalogdog immediately went to the demolition area and talked to the PAF personnel there.

He said that local police were just implementing the decision of the court.

“Pag wala yun (TRO), walang dala yung Philippine Air Force o yung galing sa Office of the Solicitor General, talagang ipapatupad natin yung batas. Kaya sabi ko kanina no one is above the law, yung rule of law ipapatupad natin. Ganun naman ang ating tungkulin. Alangan naman doon tayo kakampi sa alam naman nating hindi tama,” Dalogdog said.

(If they don’t have that (TRO), the Philippine Air Force and the one from the Office of the Solicitor General have nothing with them, so the law will be implemented. That is what I was saying earlier that no one is above the law, we will implement the rule of law. That is our job. We would not side with the one whom we know is not right.)

Following this incident, Erice added that he was contemplating filing complaints against the two offices. However, he would need to check with his lawyers first.

“I’m contemplating on filing a complaint sa ginawa nila ngayon. I will file a complaint at kung ipagpapatuloy nila. I will file a complaint to the officers sa Airforce and I will file a complaint against sa representative ng OSG”, Erice said.

(I’m contemplating on filing a complaint on what they did now. I will file a complaint if they will continue this. I will file a complaint to the officers of the Air Force and I will file a complaint against the representative of the OSG.)

When asked about the incident, PAF and OSG representatives did not give their comment.

It can be recalled that the demolition of Lot 937 started last Nov. 3, 2022, after the residents were given a two-week notice to vacate.

RELATED STORIES

Capitol readies property for Lot 937 occupants

Rama to Lot 937 residents: “The city government will be a part of the solution, but according to the Law”

Private lot claimant bares investment plan for Lot 937

LOT 937: Demolition pushes through despite resistance from residents

Cebu province does not own Lot 937 – guv

Lot 937 owner said they offered financial assistance to affected families

NCCA orders stop to Makati landmark demolition

/dbs