MCPO exec: Supply of illegal drugs expected to increase in December

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has said that there might be an increase in supply of illegal drugs in December because of the parties that will be expected to happen.

“Kay expectedly sa amoang pagduda, naa gyuy pagkuyanap sa mga parties nga ipahigayun. Natural seguro para sa mga drug personalities nga musaka ang ilang demand ug distribution ngadto sa mga night entertainment bars,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Franc Rudolf Oriol, MCPO deputy city director for operations and spokesperson

(Because we are expecting that there will be a lot of parties that will be held. It is but natural that the demand and distribution of the drug personalities at the entertainment bars will increase.)

Oriol said that they had already directed the city intelligence unit to monitor the karaoke bars, disco bars, restaurants, and other night entertainment establishements in the city.

Oriol said that they planned to call for a consultative meeting with all the establishments in Mandaue including night entertainment establishments and commercial centers to talk about measures that could prevent the entry of illegal drugs to their establishments.

Oriol said that they had been conducting anti-illegal drug operations and were always after illegal drug personalities especially those high-value individuals as directed by MCPO Director Police Colonel Jeffrey Caballes.

Based on the quarterly anti-illegal drugs accomplishement of MCPO, the highest volume of illegal drugs confiscated was during the first quarter from January to March 2022, where 4,300 grams of shabu with a street value of P29 million were confiscated.

The drugs confiscated during the second quarter from April to June, was smaller with only 2,130 grams with a street value of over P14 million, while about 2,500 grams of shabu were confiscated during the third quarter from July to September this year. The illegal drugs taken from that period had an estimated street value of P17 million.

RELATED STORIES

Mandaue police: 10 more barangays to be declared drug-cleared soon

Task force against illegal drug entry soon in Central Visayas

No deaths in anti-illegal drug operations in Central Visayas within a month

Intensified anti-illegal drugs campaign in Lapu-Lapu yields P247.2M of shabu in less than two months

PNP claims bloodless anti-drug operations in September

PNP: 46 killed in drug war under Marcos ‘very minimal’

/dbs