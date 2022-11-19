Super Kinis overpowers Life Paints, tightens grip on top spot in AEBC hoops tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Architects-Sugbu Super Kinis cemented its position at the top spot of Group A in the ongoing Architects & Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC): Island Premium Paints Cup after beating the Architects-DLL Life Paints, 82-76, on Friday evening, Nov. 18, 2022, at the Metro Sports, Lahug.

Super Kinis improved their record to a 5-1 (win-loss) record to lead Group A, while inflicting Life Paints’ fourth defeat in six games for the fifth spot in Group B’s standings.

Chester Hinagdanan, the league’s reigning finals “Most Valuable Player,” lived up to his lofty billing by dropping 18 markers to lead Super Kinis’ to victory.

Buck Sia and Dexsel Caadan each scored 15 for the winning squad, while Criz Matunog added 12.

Meanwhile, Erlo Rebosura scored 24 points for the losing squad, while Darren Morandante had 18, and Dalyn Nuñez chipped 14 points.

In the other game last Sunday, The Civil Engineers-1 Concretobond eked out a close win against CompE-Star Elastomer,74-70.

Concretobond’s win tied their record with Elastomer with three wins and three victories, but in separate groups. Concretobond is under Group B at the No. 3 spot, while Elastomer is at Group A at the No. 3 spot as well.

Dexy John Suico had 24 points to lead Concretobond, while Ritchie Bactol scored 18 points, and Eugene Peteros had 12.

With the defeat, Arnel Cordero’s 32-point outing was all for naught for Elastomer, and so was Christopher John Gayotin’s 21 points.

/dbs