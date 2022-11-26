Cebuana triathlete, Alcoseba, wins 400-m freestyle silver, increases her UAAP medal haul to 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vaunted Cebuana triathlete and swimmer, Raven Faith Alcoseba, scored her third medal in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s swimming competition at the at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Pool in Manila last Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

The 19-year-old Alcoseba earned her third medal in the meet after winning the silver medal of the 400-meter freestyle women’s division.

On Thursday, Alcoseba, the bronze medalist in the women’s triathlon of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in Hanoi, Vietnam hauled two bronze medals in the 800m freestyle and the 4x200m freestyle relay for the De La Salle University (DLSU).

This time, she clocked in at four minutes and 46.2 seconds to finish second in the 400m freestyle women’s behind teammate Xiandi Chua who bagged the gold medal in 4:34.07. Alcoseba who had a preliminary swim of 4:51.37, improved by five seconds in her final swim.

Earning the bronze medal was University of the Philippines’ (UP) Bela Louise Magtibay.

Alcoseba’s three medal haul in the UAAP are the newest additions to her accolades this year. Besides the bronze medal in the SEA Games, Alcoseba was the lone Filipino finisher in the 2022 Asia Triathlon Championships in Aktau, Kazakhstan last September.

The Cebuana triathlete also ruled numerous local races such as the Mt. Mayon Triathlon, Go For Gold Sprint, and the Talisay City Aquathlon.

/dbs