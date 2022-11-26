Cebu Marathon: Exec says 7,000 runners have signed up for January 2023 footrace

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over 7,000 runners have already enlisted for the grand Cebu Marathon 2023 slated on Jan. 8, 2023, at the South Road Properties (SRP).

This was announced by Cebu Executives Runners Club (CERC) official and Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman John Pages through his Facebook page after a fruitful coordination meeting with the management committee of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) on Nov. 24, 2022, at the latter’s headquarters.

With 45 days to go before the major footrace, CERC has already gathered 7,000 runners, and the runners club is poised to hit its target of 8,000 runners before the Nov. 30 deadline for registration.

The bulk of the runners have registered for the half marathon, 21-kilometers with 3,300 entries. The full marathon, 42k has 1,900 runners, while the 10k has 1,500, and 500 in the 5k.

The upcoming Cebu Marathon 2023 will serve as the comeback race for CERC after organizing virtual marathons at the height of the pandemic.

One of the main reasons why many runners registered for the upcoming footrace is because of the official route.

The 42k and 21k distances will cross the iconic CCLEX as part of the race route. Runners get the chance to cross the iconic bridge that spans 8.9 km with an elevation of 145-meters which is the longest bridge in the Philippines.

To register, check out Cebu Marathon 2023’s Facebook page.

RELATED STORIES

Andrin, Kenyan Chipsiror rule Metro’s 21K half marathon

Cebu Marathon 2023 includes CCLEX in race route; 8,000 runners expected to join

Leon Kilat Half Marathon: 500 runners already sign up

New Cebu bridge to feature prominently in Ironman 70.3

Go Race Cebu in Carmen attracts 1,200 runners

Paraase, Chepsiror top Cebu City Summer Fun Run 12K race

Athletics coach sees return of fun run on weekends in Cebu City

1, 500 runners expected to join Cebu City Summer Fun Run

Half marathon back: 1,000 runners join first fun run in Cebu City in 2 years

Pia Wurtzbach conquers her first NYC marathon: ‘Best run of my life’

/dbs