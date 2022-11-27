Cebu, make way for the all-new BR-V with Honda SENSING

CEBU CITY—Honda Cars Cebu, Inc. (HCPI) officially launched the All-New Honda BR-V on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the SM City Cebu here.

The next-generation BR-V is Honda’s entry to the competitive 7-seater SUV segment.

With over 23,000 units sold locally since its Philippine introduction in 2016, the BR-V received warm market acceptance and has become one of Honda’s best-selling models in the country.

The all-new BR-V is said to be the most powerful in its class, with its premium look, sleek design, and advanced features.

HCPI is confident that the new 7-seater will sit well with the Cebuano market.

“I know Cebu will be a very exciting place to driver with the all-new BR-V,” said HCPI general manager Alec Bucao in his opening remarks during the simple launching that was attended by some of the first owners of the all-new BR-V in Cebu.

Last September, the All-New Honda BR-V was previewed at the 8th Philippine International Motor Show.

Bucao said the highlights of the new BR-V include a higher ground clearance, bigger dimensions, and the Honda SENSING technology.

The following Honda SENSING safety features are found in the BR-V:

Lead Car Departure Notification System (LCDN) – keeps you informed by alerting when the car in front of you has moved ahead from a standstill.

Collision Mitigation Brake System (CMBS) – helps in time of a possible vehicle collision or when pedestrians are detected in front. CMBS is designed to provide warning to prevent a potential collision, or reduce vehicle speed to lessen the impact of an unavoidable collision.

Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) – keeps the vehicle at the center of the visible road lanes and in the best driving position as it guides you to follow the flow of the road.

Road Departure Mitigation System with Lane Departure Warning (RDM with LDW) – helps you avoid collision by providing audible and visual warnings whenever the car swerves to the other lane without the proper use of signal lights, while the LDW or Lane Departure warning notifies you when going off-course.

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) – helps maintain a stable speed at a driver-determined distance from the vehicle in front.

Auto-High Beam (AHB) – this system allows the driver to automatically turn on the high beams oncoming traffic when there are no other vehicles ahead and lower the beam appropriately when encountering oncoming traffic.

Furthermore, the All-New BR.V comes standard with Speed Sensing Auto Door Locks, Dual and side Airbags, Reverse Camera with Guidelines, Driver and Front Passenger Seat Belt Reminder, Anti-lock braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Hill start Assist, Security Alarm, Immobilizer, Emergency Stop Signal, and ISO Fix Child Seat Anchor.

With all these safety features, the All-New BR-y has been awarded a 5-star rating in the latest ASEAN NAP testing (New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asia).

The BR-V will come in four variants: 1.5 S MT, 1.5 S CVT, 1.5 V CVT, and the 1.5 VX CVT with Honda SENSING.

COMBINING SUV DESIGN WITH MPV COMFORT

Exterior-wise, the All-New Honda BR-V exhibits a dynamic body shape accentuated by a compelling body line that runs from the front up to the back of the body along with a character line that runs from the side to the taillights.

For the front fascia, all variants come with a matte black grille, while exclusive on the range-topping VX CVT Honda SENSING features a gloss black grille. One of the main highlights of this all- new model is its higher ground clearance than the previous generation, giving it a stronger and more aggressive SUV stance.

Highlighting the toughness of its presence are the new 17-inch aluminum wheels available for all CVT grades. While the S MT comes with a set of 16-inch rims. Going over the rear, the BR-V is treated with newly designed LED taillights that elegantly illuminate the night.

It gets newly designed headlights that house Full LEDs with Daytime Running Lights (DRL). For optimized driver visibility on the road, LED fog lights are available on the VX CVT Honda SENSING, V CVT, and S CVT variants, while the auto on-off lighting function is standard on the top-of-the-line variant.

For better convenience, the All-New BR-V features Power Adjustable Door Mirrors across all variants.

Meanwhile, the VX CVT Honda SENSING and the V CVT variants come with Power Folding Door Mirrors with Integrated LED Side Tum Signal Lights.

WELL-DESIGNED AND SPACIOUS INTERIOR

On the inside, the All-New BR-V continues to focus on its three (3) core values. In terms of SUV Value, the high-quality materials highlight the interior design for that bold and premium SUV character. For usability, the All-New BR-V shines in terms of MPV Value, all thanks to its spacious cabin that has been significantly improved for both second and third-row occupants, plus, its flat folding seats allow flexible cargo loading which should be useful when carrying larger items.

Its well-designed cockpit area focuses on providing comfort and ample space for the driver and passengers. Filipino families may also experience a more enjoyable trip with the All-New BR-V’s 7- inch touchscreen display audio, paired with a 6-speaker sound system for VX CVT Honda SENSING and V CVT, while a 4-speaker sound system, on the other hand, is available for the S CVT and S MT variants.

The infotainment system supports various functions, including Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and USB connection.

With its exible interior that features a 60:40 Split with One-Touch Tumble for the 2nd-row seats, and a 50:50 Split with Dive Down Mechanism for the 3rd-row seats, the redesigned All-New BR-V is purpose- that the All-New BR-V now features a seat height adjuster for the driver.

Other convenience features include a One Push Start System for the VX CVT Honda SENSING, V CVT and S CVT. Smart Entry, on the other hand, is available for VX CVT Honda SENSING and V CVT, while both the S CVT and S MT variants feature keyless entry. Steering wheel-mounted audio controls and rear air ventilation are standard across all variants. On top of those features, the All-New BR-V is also available with Remote Engine Start which allows the driver to start the vehicle through the key fob, allowing it to partially cool the cabin before entering the BR-V.

ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND OFFICIAL FUEL ECONOMY RESULT

Powering the All-New Honda BR-V is a new 1.5L DOH i-VTEC engine with a maximum power of 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque. The improved engine is also supported by a new VT transmission, resulting in better fuel efficiency and response.

Those interested on this new generation BR-V can visit HCPI dealerships in Mandaue and Cebu City, Units are also displayed at the SM City Cebu until Monday, November 28.

