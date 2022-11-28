City Health Office workers of Lapu-Lapu to receive incentive bonus – Chan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan promised to give an incentive bonus to City Health Office (CHO) workers.

This is after the city received 10 awards from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), during the recently concluded 2022 Local Health System Award held at Bai Hotel, Mandaue City.

Among the awards that the city received are: CHAMPION – Outstanding LGU in Local Health Systems; JOHN SNOW AWARD for Disease Surveillance; Director’s Award; 1ST RUNNER UP – Performance Based Incentives Award for Barangay Health Workers; TOP PERFORMING LGU for Fully Immunized Child; SPECIAL AWARD for hosting the World Blood Donor Day 2022; 4TH PLACE – Resbakuna Kasangga ng Bida; Active in Risk Management, Outstanding in Risk Reduction in Emergency and Disasters Award; PLATINUM AWARDEE – National Voluntary Blood Services; and TOP Performing LGU on Increased Budget Allocated to Health.

According to Chan, these recognitions were proof of their hard work and dedication in giving services to each Oponganon.

“Ang bunga sa ilang kamatinud-anon nga pagpangalagad ug pagpanerbisyo sa katawhang Oponganon. Ubay-ubay gyud ang atong nadawat nga award. Napulo ka awards ang nadawat sa Lapu-Lapu for this year gikan sa Department of Health,” Chan said.

(These are the fruits of their truthfulness in caring and serving the Oponganons. We received a lot of awards. Lapu-Lapu received 10 awards for this year from the Department of Health.)

Chan said that City Health Office workers deserved to receive an incentive bonus from the city, due to these recognitions.

“Angayan lang gyud nga tagaan sila og incentive bonus tungod sa ilang nabuhat panahon sa pandemya, tanan. Mao na nga wala sila nagpabaya sa ilang katungdanan ug sa ilang panerbisyo sa mga Oponganon,” he added.

(It is but right to give them an incentive bonus because of what all they did during the time of the pandemic. That is proof that they did not take for granted their responsibility and their duty to serve the Oponganons.)

/dbs