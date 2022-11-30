Cortes: Temporary shelter for fire victims will be up before 2022 ends

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes told victims of the massive fire that struck Sitio Paradise in Barangay Looc here that their temporary shelter will be ready before the year ends.

Cortes announced this on Wednesday, November 30, during the distribution of the victims’ financial assistance through the Assistance for Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Cortes said that the site development of the “Paglaum Housing Community” which is about four hectares will start on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

It is located near the Cebu International Convention Center where temporary housing will be established.

“Bag-ong tuig, Bag-ong balay, Bag-ong kinabuhi para sa mga nasunugan,” said Cortes.

The 670 affected families are currently housed at the Cesar Cabahug Elementary School in Barangay Looc.

Moreover, Cortes also announced that the relocation site prepared for the victims by the national government will still be located in Barangay Looc.

The city government and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development on Friday, November 25, signed a memorandum of understanding to build 14,000 housing units in the city.

The city government will allocate the lot and identify the beneficiaries.

Cortes said that the housing project in Sitio Maharlika in Barangay Tipolo will be allocated to fire victims that are currently living inside the CICC compound. /rcg

