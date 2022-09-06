IM Nadera wins Sept. 4 Cepca online chess, snaps NM Enriquez’s win streak 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — International Master (IM) Barlo Nadera snapped National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr.’s winning streak in the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) online weekly tournament last September 4, 2022.

The 55-year-old IM Nadera topped the Engineer Eladio Lim III 094 Swiss Category, which was previously ruled for several weeks by NM Enriquez who finished at the eighth spot in last Sunday’s competition.

IM Nadera, a former varsity woodpusher of the Southwestern University-Phinma and a retired Philippine Air Force serviceman, scored 7.0 points in the nine-round competition.

He had the same score as the eventual second placer NM Jasper Rom and eventual third placer Jimmy Ty Jr. However, he accumulated higher tie break points to earn the weekly title.

During the competition, IM Nadera, a four-time member of the Philippine Chess Olympiad Team bested Rafael Perez, Reynaldo Flores, NM Elwin Retanal, NM Rom, Venancio Loyola, and Jasper Montejo.

He settled for a draw against Rosendo Yamyamin and Dominador Salazar and suffered his lone defeat against Ty Jr.

The fourth to seventh placers were Salazar (6.0), Loyola (6.0), NM Retanal (6.0), and Yamyamin (5.5). NM Enriquez, the winningest Cepca member in its weekly tournament placed eighth with 5.5 points.

In the Prexy Jerry 904 Arena category, Nicanor Cuizon emerged as the champion. He scored a total of 39 points, while second placer was Dominador Salazar with 29 points, and Edwin Bacaron completed the top three woodpushers with 20 points.

Manilyn Cabungcag landed at fourth place with 19 points, while Edwin Cablao settled for firth place with 13 points.

/dbs