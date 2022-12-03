Senator: Fire victims in Mandaue live in danger zone, need to be relocated

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The fire victims of Sitio Paradise in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City will need to be relocated especially since the sitio is located in a danger zone.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, who visited the fire site and the fire victims in Mandaue City today, Dec. 2, said that he would coordinate with the local government of Mandaue to provide a permanent relocation site for the fire victims who were inhabiting a danger zone area.

“So dapat tingnan na rin natin yung permanenteng pabahay para sa mga nakatira sa ganitong danger zone dahil makabalik man sila, pero hindi pa rin mawawala yung banta sa kanilang buhay kung mangyari man ito ulit,” he added.

(So we should look into a permanent relocation for those living in danger zones because even if they return, the risk on their lives will remain if a similar incident will happen.)

Senator: Inventory of families

Senator Gatchalian said that the government must also make an inventory of families living in danger zones so that they could be relocated, not just in Mandaue but for the entire country.

“Tingnan natin kung ilan yung nakatira sa ganitong sitwasyon at para mabigyan ng permanenteng pabahay. Whether in-city or out-city, importanteng malaman muna nating yung bilang,” he said.

(Let us see how many are living in this kind of situations and so they can be given permanent homes. Whether in-city or out-city, it is important to know first the how many are these people.)

Gatchalian visited the fire site and the fire victims at Sitio Paradise in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City on Dec. 2.

He also donated 100 sacks of rice for the fire victims.

Senator Gatchalian was with Mandaue City Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, and Board Members Glenn Soco and Celestino “Tining” Martinez III during the visit.

Some 670 families were affected by the fire that hit Sitio Paradise in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City, on Nov. 30. They are temporarily taking shelter at the Cesar Cabahug Elementary School in Barangay Looc, which is also near the fire site.

/dbs