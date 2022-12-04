SIT to play SWU on Dec. 10 as USC, UV, CCC post first wins on Dec. 3 games

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Salazar Institute of Technology (SIT) will face Southwestern University (SWU) at noon in the 40-above category of the CAAA Basketball Alumni Association (CBAA) Legends Basketball Tournament Flashback 3 on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) gymnasium.

The SIT and SWU will start their campaign in the 40-above category of the CAAA this coming Saturday following the first wins of the University of San Carlos (USC) and the University of the Visayas (UV) on their first games of the tournament last Saturday, Dec. 3 while the Cebu Central Colleges also logged a win in the 50-above category.

USC manhandled the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), 61-47, in the 40-above division, with Macky Asis and Joseph Bragat leading the team with 18 and 14 points, respectively.

Niku Valles and Bong Eleazar combined for 17 points.

In the other 40-above game, UV routed University of Southern Philippines, 76-58. Jonel Maglasang erupted for 21 points, while Rane Toring had 18 points. Arturo Pepito and Ronald Bucao joined the scoring spree by tallying 17 and 14 points, respectively.

In the lone 50-above game, Cebu Central Colleges (CCC) edged Southwestern University, 68-59. Julius Gastador unloaded 23 points to lead CCC, while Christopher Abellana added 14. Aldrin Barola chipped in 13, while Hector Baclohan had eight markers for CCC.

On Dec. 10, the second game at 2 p.m. for the 40-above category of the tournament, the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) will play against CCC.

While on the 50-above game on Dec. 10, USP will lock horns with SIT at 1PM, and USJR will go up against UV at 3PM.

The basketball league features some of the best players of the CAAA which is now called Cesafi. A total of 15 teams all members of the CAAA back in the day are vying the league which is played every Saturday at the CEC gym. The tournament will end on February 2023.

/dbs