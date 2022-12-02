Cesafi All Star Games: 11 shooters to bring more excitement to 3-point shootout competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) All-Star Games slated tomorrow, Dec. 3, 2022, will bring more excitement with the 3-point shootout competition at the Cebu Coliseum.

The 3-point shootout will feature 11 of the league’s most efficient shooters.

Leading the list is University of the Visayas’ (UV) Green Lancers’ team captain Ted Saga and AJ Sacayan.

Joining them is Univerity of Cebu’s (UC) Webmasters’ team captain and point guard Paul Galinato.

Also, University of San Jose-Recoletos’ (USJ-R) Jaguars’ Klein Gordillo and Jose Zaldy Dizon will join the competition.

Meanwhile, Allen Rey Gler and Jim Taala of the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats will add more excitement to the competition with their entry.

Joining them are University of Southern Philippines-Foundation’s (USP-F) Panthers’ Winston Bingil and Dave Paulo.

Completing the list are Roosevelt Jelliangao and Froiland Mangubat of the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors.

It can be recalled that Mangubat topped the three-point shootout in last April’s Cesafi resumption at the same venue.

Mangubat scored 16 points to outshoot UC’s Jasper Pacaña who finished second and Paulo who claimed the third spot.

The three-point shootout will be held in the afternoon.

