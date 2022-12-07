Ando has a big chance of winning medal in world w’lifting tilt says coach

CEBU CITY, Philippines — National weightlifting coach Ramon Solis believes that his prized ward, Elreen Ando has a big chance of grabbing a podium finish in the 2022 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships in Bogota, Colombia.

Ando is one of two Cebuano weightlifters who comprise Team Philippines headed by the country’s first Olympic gold medalist, Hidilyn Diaz. The other Cebuano is John Febuar Ceniza.

Solis who trains Ando in Cebu under Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) and the University of Cebu (UC) told CDN Digital that he believes the latter has a good chance of winning a medal in the 59-kilogram division.

Ando moved down from 64kg to 59kg after the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) where she won a silver medal.

“Si Elreen dako ta ug chance maka medal jud kay iyang timbang naalsa niya pag practice kay 105kg sa snatch unya sauna kay 97kg ra. Sa clean and jerk ni improve siya gikan sa 125 karon 135kg na. Pero mo reduce pa man siya sa iyahang timbang, mao nang maningkamot sad siya para maka medal ani nga world championships,” said Solis.

Ando, from Barangay Carreta will go up against 10 more weightlifters including Olympic gold medalist Kuo Hsing-Chun of Chinese-Taipei who is also the world record holder in the women’s 59kg division.

Also, Canadian Maude Charron, the gold medalist in the Tokyo Olympics’ 64kg division will be vying in the same division as Ando and Hsing-Chun.

Despite the stiff competition ahead, Solis believes that Ando can give the abovementioned favorites a run for their money.

The 59kg women’s division is scheduled on December 8, 2022, (December 9, Manila time) according to Solis.

However, Solis revealed that one of the most difficult challenges they’ve faced for this world championship was the 28-hour-long trip to Bogota from Manila.

“Taas kaayo ang byahe, 28 hours trip, nag stopover mi sa Bangkok unya sa Amsterdam na pud. Pag abot namo diri pag petsa tres, naluya jud mi tanan. Naglisud mi ug adjust, pero karon naka recover nami. Nag sige nami ug practice karon para preparado nami sa competition,” added Solis.

Meanwhile, Ceniza will vie in group B of the men’s 61kg division. /rcg

