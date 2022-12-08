SWU PHINMA celebrates Christmas, offers more Scholarships for SY 2023

Southwestern University PHINMA recently introduced its expanded SY 2023-2024 scholarship offerings for senior high school, college, and medicine. The move is aligned with PHINMA Education’s mission of building a nation where every Filipino family has the essentials to live a dignified life. Currently, it is the biggest network of schools in the entire country with 124,000+ students this school year.

In a Christmas thanksgiving for its media partners on December 2, the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Executive Vice President of SWU PHINMA, Cheryl Jane P. Chan announced that the school will be providing more scholarship opportunities to cater to the underserved and marginalized students wanting to pursue an education in different fields.

During her welcoming speech, Chan said, “We want our media friends to be the first to know what is upcoming for the next school year for Southwestern University PHINMA. With you, we aim to achieve our mission of making lives better by providing transformative education to those who need it the most.”

For more details about the scholarship programs, visit SWU PHINMA‘s website: https://swu.phinma.edu.ph/. For the School of Medicine scholarship, interested applicants can visit https://swu.phinma.edu.ph/school-of-medicine-scholarships/.

Here is a complete list of SWU PHINMA expanded scholarship programs:

Hawak Kamay Scholarship Senior for High School includes P5,500 all-in fee (HK Grant plus DepEd Public School Voucher) or P9,500 all-in fee (HK Grant plus Private School/ESC Voucher)

Hawak Kamay Scholarship for College includes 75% or 55% off tuition for the entire program duration

HK 10k with P10,000 fixed rate/semester (exclusive for Business Administration, Accountancy, Information Technology, and Communication)

Hawak Kamay Scholarship for the School of Medicine includes P150K annual school fee until graduation

PHINMA Scholarship includes a full scholarship grant plus P4,000 monthly allowance (selected programs only)

SWU PHINMA Chairman’s Scholarship Program includes full tuition and miscellaneous fee coverage plus month allowance from first year to clerkship

SWU PHINMA Presidential Scholarship Program includes full tuition fee coverage from first year to clerkship

The Best You Scholarship for International Students includes full tuition fee coverage plus book allowance from first year to clerkship (exclusive for international students)

Other School of Medicine scholarships: (PHINMA Employee Dependent Discount includes 25% discount on annual tuition fee; Alumni and Dependents’ Discount includes 10% discount on annual tuition fee)

According to SWU PHINMA VP for Student Life Gilbert Braganza, “Essentially, what we wanted to do was to make quality education more accessible. But there are uncertainties because of the pandemic, adjustments are still being made, and students are still anxious and want to be more engaged. You witness how meaningful and valuable scholarships are to the students. The pandemic gave us new ways of thinking outside the box. And this is what the expanded scholarship program is about.”











SWU PHINMA currently has 11,210 scholars, whose lives, stories, and dreams of becoming the best, will continue to inspire the school to prioritize the underserved, and make more lives better through accessible and quality education.

Side by side with the announcement of more scholarships, the University welcomed the Christmas season through the Starlighting Ceremony. The entire campus was bathed in the festive holiday lights. The event featured a caroling and parol competition and ended with a grand fireworks display for all.

