USJ-R comes back from 16 points down to beat UV in semis, forces do-or-die game on Saturday

CALAPE, BOHOL — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars shocked the top-seed University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 80-78, to force a rubber match in their semifinals showdown of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Jaguars stormed back from a 16-point deficit in the second half and won the game, erasing UV’s twice-to-beat advantage as the top seed.

UV was leading, 64-48, in the start of the final period, when the Jaguars clawed back with a blistering, 27-14, run to pull themselves within three, 75-78, with 1:40 remaining.

The Jaguars then forced the Green Lancers with a costly turnover which led to Elmer Echavez nailing a three-pointer that tied the game at 78-all.

The Green Lancers had all the chances to regain the lead with 46 seconds left.

However, they committed another costly turnover, leading to Jay Deiparine scoring a crucial jump shot that gave USJ-R the lead, 80-78, for the first time in the entire game.

UV’s head coach Gary Cortes was forced to call a timeout to try to save them from their untimely demise.

With the ball possession pointing to UV’s side after the timeout, Zylle Cabellon missed a crucial layup with 10 seconds left.

USJ-R grabbed the defensive rebound as time expired to seal their huge victory.

UV and USJ-R’s do-or-die semifinals game will be on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at 5:00 PM as what Cesafi commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy announced.

Echavez was the Jaguars’ hero with 19 points, 11 of which was scored in the second half.

Deiparine added 16 for USJ-R, while Carl Cabulao had 11 points.

UV’s team captain Ted Saga had 15, while Froiland Maglasang scored 12, and AJ Sacayan tallied 11.

/dbs