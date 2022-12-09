CCTO issues traffic advisory as ‘Chibogan sa B. Rod’ resumes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the resumption of the operations of the “Chibogan sa B. Rod” night market along B. Rodriguez Street in Cebu City, motorists are advised to take an alternative route.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), in an advisory issued on Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022, announced that beginning Friday, a portion of B. Rodriguez Street will be temporarily closed between 5 p.m until 2 a.m. of the next day, to pave the way for the night market.

CCTO head Raquel Arce said motorists could take the alternate route along M. Velez Street or via N. Bacalso Avenue.

Ambulances, however, can still pass through B. Rodriguez Street during emergencies.

“Pero og magagikan kamo sa Fuente Osmeña pasulod, abli ra ang maong dalan pagawas sa V. Rama (avenue),” read a portion of the advisory.

(But if entering it and you are coming from Fuente Osmeña, the road is open exiting in V. Rama (avenue).)

“Awhag namo sa mga motorista nga sa paglihay og pangita og laing dalan sa maong oras para dili kamo maapektuhan sa trapiko,” it added.

(Our advice to the motorists is to avoid and find another alternative road at that hour so that you will not be affected by the traffic.)

Chibogan sa B. Rod is a new food strip along B. Rodriguez St. in Cebu City, which will be open every night from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. The project was launched last Nov. 5, but it was suspended three days later because some of the vendors refused to honor the agreement between them and Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

READ: ‘Chibogan sa B. Rod’ project’s fate depends on DEPW survey — GASA head

Maria Pino Buanghug, chairperson of Cebu City’s Garbo Asenso Sumbanan Alyansa (GASA), who has been tasked to organize the food vendors who are allowed to sell at the “Chibogan sa B. Rod,” said they had the soft opening or re-launch on Thursday, Dec. 8.

As of now, she said, there was still no definite time yet as to when the food strip’s operation would end, but it would continue as long as the business there was good.

She, earlier, said that the mayor wanted B. Rodriguez sidewalk to be free of obstruction during the day, and to serve as a food strip at night through the “Chibogan sa B. Rod” project, where people could not only eat but also earn.

