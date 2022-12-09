PAL exec confirms Dec. 7 aircraft tailpipe fire at MCIA; no passengers hurt

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Airlines (PAL) has confirmed that one of airlines’ aircraft caught fire during an engine start at Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

“We confirm that the tailpipe of one of the engines of our A321 caught fire during engine start for PR1862 at Mactan-Cebu Airport last Dec. 7,” said Cielo Villaluna, spokesperson of PAL.

In a statement, Villaluna said that the tailpipe fire was caused by an excess of fuel in the combustion chamber, the turbine, or the exhaust nozzle that ignites.

She said that the pilots immediately carried out the necessary emergency procedure to stop the situation from escalating.

She also said that the passengers were immediately deplaned safely during the incident after the aircraft returned to the passenger tube.

“All 64 passengers were recommended on the next available flight – PR1864,” she added.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and PAL are now conducting an investigation.

She said that their safety and flight operations team were now cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Mary Ann Dimabayao, information officer of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), also said that after the incident, the aircraft was immediately transported to the facility of PAL for repairs.

“Naay nakita nga ni-aso daw so wala palargaha, unya tua na sa ilang facility sa PAL for repairs,” Dimabayao said.

(Somebody saw that there was smoke so it was not allowed to depart, and it is now in the PAL facility for repairs.)

/dbs