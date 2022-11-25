STBAI National Open in full swing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 2nd Seaside Tenpin Bowling Association Inc. (STBAI) Open Tenpin Bowling Championships is in full swing at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

The major tournament, which kicked off last Nov. 23, 2022, had its final day of qualifiers for the Masters Open category on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

The start of the most-awaited main event, the Masters Open will kick off tomorrow, Nov. 26, until Sunday, Nov. 27, according to STBAI president Florante Calipay Sr.

“What makes this tournament a great bowling event is the huge number of participants from outside Cebu. There are bowlers from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. It’s represented very well. We also witnessed how smooth the tournament is going after the pandemic,” Calipay Sr. told CDN Digital.

“We are very happy to see the bowlers bringing back their enthusiasm again in this sport, most especially that our event is on national level,” he said.

Calipay also announced that they had reached their target number of bowlers which was 70 from various groups such as the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association and the Bowlingplex Tenpin Association.

Also, bowlers from Dagupan, Cavite, Makati, San Juan, Zamboanga, Davao, and Dapitan are in the city strutting their wares in this tournament sanctioned by the Philippine Bowling Congress (PBC) and the National Bowling Tour.

“Right now, we’re waiting for the remaining qualifiers for the Masters Open. After that, we will proceed for the Masters Open. We will be playing the entire day tomorrow,” said Calipay.

So far, there are 24 qualified bowlers who have completed their games as of this writing.

They are Bebie Mauro, Wilma Catalan, Silvia Tesch, Lilia MacDougal, Roger Asumbrado, Ging Francisco, Luke Bolongan, Rey Velarde, Al Langkuno, Jake Yap, Dodong Dionio, Marvin Sevilla, Rogel Rivera, Elson Campita, Romy Mauro, Manny Bueno, Nilo Dagpin, Eric Bucoy, Clyde Lim, Cedric Alimbuyong, JR Banez, Baby Bacon, Micmic Miranda, and Calipay.

Also, there are eight reserves who also qualified for the Masters Open.

Calipay noted that these were the initial qualifiers for the Masters Open. It can change depending on the remaining bowlers’ total pinfalls who were still competing as of this writing.

The Masters Open will have two groups where the top six from each group will advance to the finals.

The champion takes home a whopping P50,000, while the runner-up gets P25,000, and P10,000 for the second runner-up. The third and fourth runners-up will pocket P3,000 and P2,000, respectively.

The top six bowlers to emerge from the group stage will also receive cash prizes, while the perfect scorer will pocket P10,000.

