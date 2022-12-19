Cordova: 2,245 senior citizens get P1,000 cash aid from town gov’t

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Some 2,245 senior citizens in Cordova town received their financial assistance worth P1,000 each on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Cordova Sports Complex.

The amount will cover the month of November and December or the equivalent of P500 per month.

However, the amount was only given to senior citizens, who were not enrolled in the social pension program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan led the distribution, together with some municipal councilors.

“So mao man ni atong saad before ta milingkod isip mayor sa lungsod sa Cordova. Usa sa atong gisaad sa kinatibuk-an nga katawhan sa Cordova nga kadtong wala gyud tawn kadawat sa social pension sukad pa sa una, uban napo na katuig, ang uban pila na katuig wala gyud sila kadawat, so mao na atong gisaad,” Suan said.

(So this is what I promised before I assumed as the mayor of Cordova town. One of our promises to the people of Cordova is that those who have not received the social pension since the start of the program, there are others who have not received for 10 years, the others for several years, they have not received the social pension, so that [the distribution of cash assistance to these senior citizens] was what we promised.)

Suan said that the financial assistance distribution for the senior citizens, who were not social pensioners, would continue every month.

“Yes binuwan na ni, so ato lang ilain. Every three months makadawat ang gikan sa national nga pension. Kana pong buwana, lain lang nga adlaw para dili lang ingon-ana kadaghan. Ato pong padawaton ang mga makadawat ug subsidy sa atong LGU,” he added.

(Yes, this will be done every month so we will just do this separately. Every three months those senior citizens will receive pension from the national government. In that same month, we will distribute the financial assistance (for those not listed in the social pension program), but we will do it on another date so that there will be fewer people. We will also let those who will receive subsidy from the LGU to get their assistance.)

Cordova has more than 4,000 registered senior citizens.

