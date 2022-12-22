Displaced Cordova floating cottages owners receive P10K cards from Capitol

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — More than 200 fixed and floating cottages owners and operators from Cordova town received a Christmas gift from the Cebu Provincial Government on Wednesday afternoon, December 21, 2022.

Each fixed and floating cottages owner and operator received a “Dasig Sugbo” digital card, with a corresponding amount of P10,000.

The distribution was led by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan at the Cordova Sports Complex.

Recipients can use the card in purchasing goods and other necessities, especially this coming Christmas, through Capitol’s partner merchants.

Suan earlier said that he personally asked the governor to give a Christmas gift to the fixed and floating cottages owners and operators to thank them for their cooperation in demolishing their structures.

“Nagmeeting man gud mi ni Gov unya ako lang nang gi-insert, ako ra nang gipamarayeg,” Suan said.

The fixed and floating cottages that were situated at Barangay Catarman and Poblacion were earlier demolished after they were found responsible for contaminating the coastal waters due to poor waste management.

Before the distribution, the recipients listened to a presentation made by world-renowned industrial designer Kenneth Cobonpue and Architect Buck Sia, president of the United Architects of the Philippines, on a competition to be launched early next year for the “Cordova Ecotourism Redevelopment” project.

The project would also return the operation of fixed and floating cottages in the town.

Suan said that they envisioned the Cordova Ecotourism Redevelopment project to be more or less Maldives-like design.

“The competition is about art and science. I-combine lang nato ba wherein nindoton nato ug maayo atong bag-ong floating cottages at the same time, duna usab siyay science kun unsaon pag-manage ang water-waste,” he added. /rcg

