It’s a ‘not-so-surprise’ Christmas present in Bukidnon!

CEBU CITY, Philippines — What would you do if you received a similar T-shirt that you wore during your exchange gift mayhem?

Jay Suon Rodrigo Cosina from Bukidnon shared a photo of his twin brother, Jaymark, holding up the T-shirt that he got from the exchange gifts, which was similar to the T-shirt that he was wearing during their Year-end SK Kisolon and Christmas Party.

“Merong naganap na exchange gift, so yung nabunot niya is pareha’ng pareha sa damit niya, so grabi yung tawa namin kasi di namin akalain na nabunot niya is pareha. So sabi ng twin ko “Chada!” means ang ganda ng nabunot niya, yun pala pareha sa suot niya,” said Jay.

(There is an exchange gift that happened, so what he picked is the same shirt as what he wore, so we had a big laugh out of it because of all the things to get what he picked is the same shirt that he was wearing. So my twin said “Chada” which means what he had picked is good one, but it turned out that it was the same as the shirt he wore.)

He then told CDN Digital that his twin brother, Jaymark, was able to barter this T-shirt with someone in the group.

“Peru siwap na rin niya ito sa isang SK kagawad na nabunot din ay shirt,” he added.

(But he swapped it from one of the SK kagawad who also picked a shirt.)

In one of the malls in Bukidnon, this clothing brand had a buy-one-take-one sale, which explainied the rare but funny incident with the T-shirt received by Jaymark.

What a fun and memorable exchange gift experience indeed!

/dbs