PCG member, civilian nabbed for illegal gun discharge

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday said a civilian and a member of the Philippine Coast Guard were arrested for indiscriminate firing during New Year festivities.

“The celebration was resoundingly safer compared to previous years except for two incidents of indiscriminate firing without victims that were reported in Iloilo and Quezon City involving one civilian and a member of Philippine Coast Guard who were both arrested by responding police officers,” the PNP said in a statement.

In a related development, police also reported that two persons were wounded by a stray bullet in Abra.

As of Sunday, the number of victims of fireworks-related injuries hit 137, according to DOH.

RELATED STORIES

Avoid indiscriminate firing during New Year —CCPO exec

No firecracker-related incident in Cebu City, says CCPO official

CV police told: Observe maximum tolerance, no muzzling of guns