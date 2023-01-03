Tenant who killed landlord in Cebu City still at large

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The tenant who shot and killed his landlord after being asked to pay his rent remains at large.

Police Major Nolan Tagsip, chief of the Abellana Police Station, identified the landlord as Richi Sanchez, a businessman of legal age who is a resident of Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City.

He was killed on Monday evening, January 2, 2022, in Macroville, Purok 6, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

Police have already identified the suspect but they are withholding his name as they continue their manhunt operation. Tagsip said that the suspect is a former Barangay Peace and Security Officer in Kamputhaw.

Quoting initial investigation, Tagsip said that around 7 p.m. on Monday, the victim arrived in Barangay Kamputhaw to collect the monthly rental of his room boarders there. While waiting for the boarders, the suspect talked with the victim.

A witness, who happened to be nearby the area where the shooting happened, heard the suspect saying “Imoha na diay mi nga papahawaon?” (Are you letting us leave?) The witness also noticed that the suspect raised his voice like he was angry towards the victim.

The suspect was one of the renters of the victim. Tagsip could not tell how much the suspect owed for the rent.

After talking, the suspect left the victim. But when he returned, he was already armed with an unidentified firearm and suddenly shot the victim in his stomach.

After committing the crime, the suspect immediately fled. Tagsip said that the victim was brought to a nearby hospital by his other boarders but an hour after, he died.

Based on the circumstance, Tagsip said that they consider personal grudge as the motive for the killing. They have also yet to know why the suspect had a firearm.

