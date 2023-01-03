Send-off ceremony for law enforcement agencies, government offices involved in Sinulog, Fiesta Señor security set

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A send-off ceremony for all law enforcement agencies and government offices involved in the security and emergency preparation for all Sinulog and Fiesta Señor activities is set on Wednesday, January 4, 2022.

The ceremony will be held at the Cebu City Sports Center. It will start with a send-off mass that will be presided by Rev. Fr. Nelson Zerda, OSA, rector of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

Earlier, Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office, said that they will deploy at least 1, 700 security personnel, including the city’s force multipliers.

After the ceremony, they will also have a walk-through, particularly in the routes that will be used in this big event. Police Brigadier General Jerry Bearis, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, will lead the walk-through to ensure that the security measures are in place.

The Cebu City Police Office received augmentation from the Mandaue City Police Office, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, and the Cebu Police Provincial Office.

Police expect an influx of crowd in all the activities for the both Sinulog and the Fiesta Señor, which will be kicked off with “Walk With Jesus” on Thursday, January 5.

Hence, Dalogdog, further appeals to the public to be cautious with all their actions to avoid being victims of any kind of criminalities.

The Task Force Sinulog is consists of the Philippine National Police; Armed Forces of the Philippines; Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire, Department of Health, and other government agencies.

