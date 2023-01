Jodi Sta. Maria may update sa inampong kuting: He’s growing fast and getting comfy here at home

MUKHANG super happy at feeling at home na ang inampong kuting ng aktres na si Jodi Sta. Maria.

Nag-post kasi sa social media ang award-winning actress at ibinahagi ang masayang update tungkol dito.

Sa isang tweet, makikita ang selfie nina Jodi at Naia, pati na rin ang eksena na naglalaro pa sa cellphone ang pusa.

Kwento nga ni Jodi na ang bilis lumaki ni Naia at komportable na ito sa kanyang bahay

“Good morning friends from me and Naia (white heart emoji) He’s growing fast and getting comfy here at home,” tweet ng aktres.

Dagdag pa niya, “He also enjoys playing cat games on my phone. Current favorite spot : my shoulder.”

Good morning friends from me and Naia 🤍 He’s growing fast and getting comfy here at home. He also enjoys playing cat games on my phone. Current favorite spot : my shoulder.

Have a fun-filled Thursday! Stay safe 😊 pic.twitter.com/JtZWEYJZws — Jodi Sta.Maria (@JodiStaMaria) January 12, 2023

Maraming fans naman ang tuwang-tuwa sa latest tweet ni Jodi at narito ang ilan sa mga nabasa namin sa comment section:

“Hello cutie Naia ! Alagang-alaga ni momi Jodz ah obvious na obvious eh.

Love the way you update about Naia Jodz.”

“So cuteeeee! i’m glad naia’s adjusting well jan sa inyo, ate. ingat kayo always!”

“You adopting naia is another reason why i like you. kaya blessed kayo kasi you have a good heart. may you thrive”

Ilang araw lang ang nakalilipas nang umani ng papuri mula sa netizens ang aktres matapos iuwi ang isang umiiyak na kuting sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport o NAIA.

Sa kanyang Twitter account ay ipinost ni Jodi ang larawang nasa kandungan niya ang kuting habang nakatingin sa kanya na tila nagpapasalamat dahil kinuha siya habang nababangga siya ng mga push cart sa airport.

Ang tweet ng best actress sa nakaraang Asian Academy Creative Awards sa Singapore, “Poor kitty now has a new home. Found this kitten at the airport.

“She kept meowing as if asking for humans to feed and help her. It was raining too so she must have been cold. Kawawa ‘coz nababangga siya ng cart ng passengers. Napagalitan pa ako ng isang pasahero.

“Kasi pinigilan ko ‘yung cart n’ya kasi nga madadaanan ‘yung kuting. But I super understand naman kasi everyone was rushing to get home from their flights.

“Sabi ko lang ‘Manong pasensya na po may pusa po kasi.’ Then he told me ‘wag n’yo kasing iwan kung saan-saan alaga nyo.’

“Then he (kitten) stormed off. In my head, ‘hindi ko siya alaga…magiging alaga pa lang.’ So I got her, took her home and named her Naia, pronounced as Na-ya kasi sa NAIA Terminal 1 ko siya nakuha.

“Now, she’s safe with us. Scheduled na rin for a vet visit. Ayun lang konting story time,” pahayag ni Jodi.

Poor kitty now has a new home. Found this kitten at the airport. She kept meowing as if asking for humans to feed and help her. It was raining too so she must have been cold. Kawawa coz nababangga siya ng cart ng passengers.

Napagalitan pa ako ng isang pasahero… pic.twitter.com/SfWGI5xv8Q — Jodi Sta.Maria (@JodiStaMaria) January 5, 2023

As of this writing ay umaani ng ng two million views 500,000 views, almost 49,000 likes, mahigit 3,000 retweets at lagpas 1,500 quotes ang post na ito ni Jodi.

