Business permit renewal in Mandaue ends in 2 days

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — More than 10,000 businesses in Mandaue City have already processed the renewal of their business permits while 2,000 have already been issued permits.

Lawyer August Lizer Malate, head of the city’s Business Permit Licensing Office (BPLO) said that about 10,000 businesses have yet to pay or need to be assessed.

This number is smaller than the businesses registered last year which is about 17,000 although many people are still applying for and renewing their permits.

On Wednesday, January 18, people flocked to BPLO and the office’s one-stop shop at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Malate said that there will be no extension of the business permit renewal which started on January 2 and will end on January 20.

“Kato unta’ng sayo-sayo pa nga wala pa kaayo’y applications, karun duol na, nagtapun-og na gyud siya which is gi-expect na namo, hopefully maiban-ibanan. Mausab na gyud unta atoang mindset sa kani’ng mga deadliners kay awa karun makadugang sa stress sa mga tawo,” said Malate.

Those who will fail to renew their business permits on January 20, need to pay a penalty of 25 percent of their business tax due and subject to two percent every month. /rcg

