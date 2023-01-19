Guadalupe fire: 8 houses razed; P900,000 worth of properties lost; 50 individuals displaced

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least P900,000 worth of properties went up in smoke after a fire struck a residential area in Brgy. Guadalupe, Cebu City on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19.

This was after the fire destroyed eight houses and displaced 15 families made up of 60 individuals.

That is according to FO3 Fulbert A Navarro, investigator of the Cebu City Fire Office (CFFO) in his initial report.

The CFFO received a fire alarm at 5:07 p.m. on Thursday in Sambag 4, Gervacio Street.

Firefighters raised the fire alarm to 1st Alarm approximately three minutes after responding, or at 5:10 p.m., with at least 36 fire trucks being sent to the fire scene.

Fortunately, firefighters placed the flames under control around 30 minutes later.

They declared fireout at 5:59 p.m.

In the meantime, they are still investigating the real cause of the fire.

Initial findings showed that the fire started at the house owned by a certain Juanito.

As for the fire victims, Apple Enriquez, barangay councilor of Guadalupe, said that the fire victims were temporarily staying at the Guadalupe Elementary School.

RELATED STORIES

Donations needed for Ibo fire victims: No worn-out clothes please

Rep. Chan gives aid to Ibo fire victims

Ibo fire razes 63 houses, displaces 412 individuals

Temporary housing units for Looc fire victims almost complete

P9M worth of properties lost in Tuesday dawn fire in Brgy Banilad, Cebu City

Woman dead in Negros Occidental fire

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.