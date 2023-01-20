Celebrate Lucky Year of the Rabbit at SM

Enter the year of the water rabbit through various activities in SM malls and be in for some exciting perks which await you until January 22.

Don’t miss out on the fun of strolling around SM Supermalls’ Lucky Park. Snap a photo with the whole family at the Bunny Family Photo Spot, or take selfies at the magnificent Money Trees and the lighted rabbits. You can also read through your luck this year with the Zodiac Forecast Panels or put your A-game on at the Lucky Finds Pop-Ups in the area to win CNY exclusive deals.

Test your luck at the Lucky Rabbit Hunt in SM malls! Join this AR hunt game by opening the app on your mobile device. Hunt for the triggers, scan the area and catch lucky rabbits all around the mall with your family and friends. As the Year of the Water Rabbits predicts hope this 2023, SM Supermalls wishes their shoppers longevity, peace, and prosperity this Chinese New Year. So, hop on luck and enjoy all these CNY-themed activities safely and conveniently at your favorite SM Mall in Cebu.

Chinese New Year would not be complete without the traditional lion and dragon dance. This year, SM malls in Cebu brings the indispensable Chinese New Year tradition, the lion and dragon dance around the mall.

