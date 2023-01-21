UNBL beats UC, now 2-0 in Sinulog hoop wars 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The visiting United Negros Basketball League (UNBL) All Stars are now 2-0 in the ongoing Chooks-to-Go Sinulog Cup 2023 Basketball Tournament after outlasting the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 81-72, on Friday evening, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Bacolod-based UNBL victimized the second Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) school competing in the tournament after logging their first win last Wednesday against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USP-F) Panthers, 80-60.

This time, however, they had a hard time disposing of the equally determined Webmasters.

After the dust has settled down, UNBL’s Yvan Ludovice tallied 13 markers, 9 of which came from the three-point line. He paired it with 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal.

His teammate Alwin Alday scored 21 points with 2 rebounds, and 2 assists. MJ Dela Virgin and Ceb Albaza each scored 11 and 10 points, respectively for the visiting Bacolod City-based squad.

“It wasn’t an easy win for us because UC had plenty of shooters. As you’ve noticed we’ve adjusted throughout the game because of their shooters. Fortunately, our shooting was efficient tonight and we banked on defense for this hard-earned victory,” said head coach Alex Angeles.

UC’s Jasper Pacaña dropped 15 points, 12 of which came from beyond the arc along with 5 assists and 1 rebound. Fellow guard Paul Galinato had 11 markers, while forward Michael Diaz had 10 as the Webmasters bowed out of the tournament after their 0-2 campaign.

Nonetheless, the Webmasters will try to bounce back as they campaign in the inter-collegiate basketball tournament in Dalaguete town, south Cebu, starting tomorrow along with three other Cesafi teams.

Meanwhile, UNBL will face K&L Marketing of the City of Naga at 5:30 PM at the same venue for the positioning for Sunday’s semifinals.

K&L 82, USP-F 80

In the other game, K&L eked out a thrilling victory against the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Panthers, 82-80, to remain unbeaten in two games, while the latter dropped to 0-2.

Joshua Dela Cerna exploded for 25 points, while Patrick Cabahug added 15 and Eloy Poligrates with 13 markers.

The Panthers’ Aljie Mendez had 16 points, while Jasper Lumingkit tallied 13.

EGS 75, USC 69

On the other hand, the EGS Aneda Builders edged the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 75-69, in the other game on Friday.

Jerome Napao and John Galinato each scored 16 points to lead EGS to their second straight win, while the Warriors started their campaign with a loss against the former.

Jhoernel Tangkay spoiled his 22-point outing for the Warriors so as James Gica’s 13 markers.

USC eyes redemption today at 4:30 PM against the Benedicto College in the first game, followed by UNBL and K&L’s showdown at 5:30 PM.

DH25-Rock Uniform Solutions (RUS) will take on the EGS Aneda Builders at 7:00 PM.

RELATED STORIES

Three games kick off 2023 Sinulog Cup basketball

Cesafi college teams to vie in cash-rich Dalaguete fiesta hoop wars

Reyes names deep pool for sixth Qualifying window as Gilas buckles down to work for two tough home games

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.