Kumong Bol-anon 9 : More fights lined up to spice up Suganob-Vicelles world title eliminator bout
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nine more bouts will spice up the world title eliminator showdown between Bohol’s Regie Suganob and Omega Boxing Gym’s Mark Vicelles on Feb. 25, 2023 in the Municipality of Calape, Bohol.
The Suganob-Vicelles IBF world junior flyweight title eliminator serves as the main event of the Kumong Bol-Anon 9 fight card of the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions.
It will serve as one of the biggest bouts in the local boxing scene, as two unbeaten ring warriors clash to earn a shot for the world title.
The 25-year-old Suganob, one of PMI Bohol Boxing Team’s banner boxers from Dauis, Bohol, holds a record of 12-0 (win-loss) and currently holds the IBF Youth light flyweight title.
Meanwhile, the Cebu-based Vicelles, 27, of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, has a record of 17-0 with 10 knockouts and 1 draw.
The winning boxer in the title eliminator earns a world title shot against the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light champion Sive Nontshinga of Africa.
However, the Suganob-Vicelles showdown won’t be the only highlight of “Kumong Bol-Anon 9,” as the undefeated Shane Gentallan of PMI will take on Thai Kumpha Aryamueang for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental Youth minimumweight title in the co-main event.
Both Gentallan (6-0, 3KOs) and Aryamueang (5-0, 4KOs) are unbeaten, and will fight for 10-rounds in the co-main event.
The rest of the fight card features Jake Amparo (PMI) versus Charlie Malupangue (Zamboanga del Norte), Jhunriel Castino (PMI) vs. Jess Rhey Waminal (Bukidnon), Angilou Dalogdog (PMI) vs Anthony Gilbuena (Big Yellow), Lito Dante (PMI) vs. Mike Kinaadman (Iligan), Pablito Balidio (Bohol) vs. Royder Borbon (Cordova), Gerwin Asilo (PMI) vs. Jeffrey Aguilar (Zamboanga del Norte), Reymart Tagacanao (Carcar City), vs Isagani Saludar (Zamboanga del Norte), and Reycar Auxillo (Big Yellow) vs Jay-ar Aliasot (Ormoc).
/dbs
