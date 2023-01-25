Dangling and spaghetti wires in 2 major Mandaue streets cleared; A.S. Fortuna next

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — About two major streets in Mandaue City have been cleared of dangling and spaghetti wires.

Architect Florentino Nimor, assistant city administrator, said that cable wires along A.Del Rosario St. and S.B Cabahug St. had been cleared and bundled.

The city governnment in cooperation with the telecommunication companies continues to conduct wire clearing and bundling operations in the city.

The city’s major intersections were first that were cleared. The operation started in September last year.

“Gitawag ang akoang attention ni Mayor kay gihinayan siya sa pacing ba, pero I explained to him nga usa ra man gud ka team ang nagtrabaho. So I’m waiting for VECO nga naa sila’y lain nga kalihukan nga silay ang moinitiate sa mga major thoroughfares and national roads,” Nimor said.

(The mayor called my attention because he found the the pacing of the project quite slow, but I explained to him that it is only one team that are working. So I’m waiting for VECO if they have a big activity that they would initiate in the major thoroughfares and national roads.)

“That’s why I told the mayor informing him nga ari lang una ta sa city roads kay naay dako nga buhaton ang VECO, nga according to them, first quarter of this year. Hopefully, duha na ni ka group, one for the national road and one for the city (roads),” said Nimor.

(That’s why I told the mayor informing him that we will just work in the city roads because VECO will have a big activity, that is according to them, in the first quarter of this year. Hopefully, by then we will have two groups, one for the national road and one for the city (roads).)

Nimor said that the next operation would be conducted at A.S Fortuna St.

The project was implemented by the city to clear the view of the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera since some spaghetti wires blocked the view of the CCTV cameras.

It also wanted to prevent cable wires from being stolen and to beautify the city roads.

/dbs

