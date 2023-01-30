Grab-and-go snacks now available at Julie’s Snack Shop Talamban

Julie’s Snackshop offers delicious and mouth-watering snacks, including classic Pinoy favorites from rice meals, noodles, hot to iced beverages, and bread, at their second Snackshop branch in Talamban, Cebu City.

The 80-square-meter snack shop is a bigger version of the bakeshop. It features an al fresco snack area, bakery, comfort room, and an open kitchen.

















“We maximized the area to offer customers a grab-and-go snack shop where they can eat Pinoy favorites such as palabok, spaghetti, and our very own Julie’s spabok, ( a combination of both palabok and spaghetti) with solo or bilao options. We also have rice meals with egg, sandwiches, sweet bread, halo-halo, and iced coffee,” said Regional Director, Manuel Lim.

To stay updated with Julies Snackshop‘s promos and deals, follow them on Facebook for more information.

Their rice meals include 2 pcs. burger steak, longganisa, classic hotdog, and chicken hotdog. They also serve chicken mami.

“We will also be launching dedication cakes and dessert gift packs for special occasions in the future,” he added.

Customers may order by visiting their store across Sunny Hills Subdivision, Barangay Talamban, Cebu. They can also call 0943 624 6607 or order through Food Panda and Grab Food. Payment can be made via cash or GCash.

