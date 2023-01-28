CT-TODA to owners: Redeem impounded motorcycles or these will be auctioned

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A total of 100 motorcycles that are now stored at the Talisay City impounding area will already be auctioned soon.

Jonathan Tumulak, head of the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA), is asking the owners of these motorcycles to visit their office before the auction date would be scheduled.

Most of these motorcycles have already been at the impounding area for eight years now. These were impounded due to lack of registration documents and the failure of its driver to present a license.

Tumulak told CDN Digital that some of these impound motorcycles were also involved in vehicular accidents that happened in the city.

He said the owners of these motorcycles would have to pay the corresponding fees for traffic violations which they had committed.

They will also be asked to pay a storage fee of P100 per day that will be computed based on the duration of the stay of their motorcycles at the city’s impounding area in compliance with the Traffic Code of Talisay City that was passed in 2012.

“Palihug pagbisita sa buhatan sa CT-TODA, anaa sa Command Center Bldg., tapad sa gate sa Coastal Road, Talisay City Hall,” Tumulak said in an advisory that was posted on CT-TODA’s Facebook page.

(Please visit our CT-TODA office, here in the Command Center Bldg., beside the gate of the Coastal Road, Talisay City Hall.)

Motorcycle owners are advised to bring the original and a photocopy of their certificate of registration (CR), official receipt (OR) and driver’s license.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Tumulak said, that they would issue a third notice prior to the identification of the auction date by concerned City Hall offices that would include the City Treasurer’s Office, Government Services Office, City Legal Office, CT-TODA and city’s bids and awards committee.

The first notice to the public was posted on CT-TODA’s FB page last Jan. 19. A second notice was posted on Jan. 26.



