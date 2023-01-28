Dalogdog to troublemakers: Alarm and scandal charges will be filed even if you agree to settle

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Law enforcers in Cebu City are not taking street brawls lightly.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office, said they will proceed with the filing of alarm and scandal complaints against individuals involved in street brawls even if both parties have agreed to settle.

“Tanang madakpan, ato gyud ning kasohan sa pulis para di mautro…Para matagam ba,” Dalogdog said.

Dalogdog admitted that the increasing number of street brawls here is now a cause for concern.

Since he assumed office in October 2022, police have already recorded at least four street brawls, with some of these involving minors.

The most recent incident happened at dawn on Friday along General Maxilom Avenue, involving five young adults, whose ages range from 19 to 24 -years-old.

Dalogdog said the five are now under the custody of the Abellana Police Station.

“…allegedly, ang young adults sa Mambaling gipa reglahan sa taga Lahug unya ni resulta sa rumble,” the CCPO director said.

While they prepare for the filing of complaints for alarm and scandals against the five men on Monday, Jan. 30, Dalogdog said they will also be meeting with officials of Barangay Kamputhaw that has jurisdiction of a portion of General Maxilom Avenue in uptown Cebu City, where bars and other places of convergence, especially at night time, are located.

Also, there is a need to remind parents to always monitor the activities of their children, especially if these are minors.

Moreover, Dalogdog is appealing to those who go out at night with their friends to always be responsible for their actions.

Police Major Nolan Tagsip, chief of Abellana Police Station, said four of the arrested individuals were from Barangay Mambaling while one was from Barangay Lahug. He said they only collared one from Barangay Lahug after the others managed to flee.

All of the five men were ‘drunk’ when the commotion happened. They were immediately arrested by the mobile patrol personnel of their police station after they received a report on the alleged street brawl.

“Kaning taga mambaling duha, ilang giadto ilang pinsan [duha] sa maxilom. Pag abot didto, naabot ang taga Lahug. Storya-storya siguro unya puros nag inom mao to nag-away,” Tagsip said.

“Mga nag-inom, nag-away, balhog. Kung mag rumble-rumble ka, ma priso gyud ka,” he added.

Tagsip said they continue to intensify police visibility and patrolling 24/7, particularly in places of recreation. He added that they are also actively coordinating with the bar owners within their jurisdiction.

