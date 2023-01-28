Businessman offers P1M for info leading to arrest of 3 alleged ‘scammers’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Cebu-based businessman, through his lawyer, is offering P1 million for information that can lead to the arrest of three people, whom the former claimed to have duped him of his money through their alleged investment scam.

Lawyer Francisco Amit, the businessman’s lawyer, said that his client was offering the P1 million reward after the warrant of arrest against the three persons were issued last Jan. 23.

Amit said that the warrant of arrest for estafa was issued against Michelle Lim Go, and couple, Jerlyn and Lorenzo Baltonado Jr.

Judge Judilyn Hugot Tapia-Menchavez of Branch 59 of the Regional Trial Court in Toledo City issued the warrant of arrest against the three last Jan. 23 with no bail recommended.

Amit claimed that his 35-year-old client allegedly lost P150 million from the alleged investment scam, which was allegedly perpetrated by these three accused.

Amit said that the three accused were last seen in Ormoc City in Leyte Province where they were based.

And as of this posting, the lawyer said that the three accused had remained at large.

