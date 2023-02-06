Team formed to investigate food park accident in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has already formed a team that will investigate the accident at the Mactan Lifestyle Food Park in sitio Bagumbayan II, Barangay Maribago, which injured nine individuals on Sunday evening, February 5, 2023.

Heavy rain caused the canopy of the food park to collapse on Sunday evening, which was the night of its grand opening, injuring nine, including Maribago Councilor Arvin Fiel Abing.

Chan, in a statement, said that the temporary closure of the food park has been recommended to him already while the investigation is underway.

“Again, I am deeply saddened by the events of last night, and I hope this serves as a wake-up call for business establishments in Lapu-Lapu City to follow proper procedures during operation,” Chan said.

Chan assured that the Mactan Lifestyle Food Park will be held responsible for the collapse of the canopy.

Based on the report of Nagiel Bañacia, head of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), nine persons were injured in the incident.

The victims sustained head contusions, minor bruises, and abrasions in their arms and neck. They were immediately brought to nearby hospitals by personnel of the Marigabo Rescue and Lapu-Lapu City Rescue.

Based on initial investigation, the center portion of the roof of the food park, which was made of steel and plastic sheets, collapsed after it accumulated a considerable volume of rainwater.

Among those who got injured was Councilor Abing, who sustained bruises on his hand and a fractured right foot, after it got stuck in a piece of metal that fell.

Abing said he saw a mother and child who were rushed to a hospital after they sustained a wound on their heads.

Abing said he will summon the owner of the food park at the barangay hall to ask them what their plans are for the victims of the accident at the food park.

“Akong ipatawag ang mga tag-iya in behalf sa mga injured kay nangutana man pod sila kung kinsay mogasto sa hospitalization nila,” Abing said.

(I called for the owners in behalf of the injured because they are asking who will pay for their hospitalization.)

No business permit

Abing said mayor Chan and congresswoman Cindi King-Chan were also present at the food park a few hours before the incident after they were invited to the grand opening of the establishment.

“After sa incident, nitawag dayon ko ni mayor. Siya nay nagpa-responde sa mga taga disasters,” he added.

(After the incident, I called the mayor. He was the one who called the disaster team to respond.)

The head of the Lapu-Lapu City Engineering’s Office, Engr. Perla Amar, meanwhile, found out that the establishment was operating without a building permit and business permit.

Amar said that on Monday morning, February 6, they already inspected the site. A total of 35 stalls, Amar said, would be constructed in the area.

Due to these defects, Amar said that she was recommending to the mayor to close the establishment. She added that she will also recommend a fine worth P10,000 against the owners of the food park.

Amar said that the food park’s operation will continue to be suspended until such time that the owners will be able to comply with all the requirements needed for operation.

