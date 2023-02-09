Mambaling drug bust: P6.8M shabu seized; 4 men nabbed
CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated from four suspected drug peddlers during a drug bust here on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 8, authorities said.
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) confiscated around one kilogram of illegal drugs, believed to be shabu, in a buy-bust operation along Cashmere Street, Barangay Mambaling at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
They also arrested four men accused of selling the prohibited substance to an undercover agent. PDEA-7 identified them as Vincent Paul Castillo, Jimmy Gecera, Austra Jay Mendoza, and John Paul Jabonero.
Anti-narcotics agents confiscated during the Mambaling drug bust a total of 17 small transparent plastic packs of suspected shabu, weighing a total of one kilogram and with an estimated street value of P6.8 million.
They also confiscated several drug paraphernalia, including a digital weighing scale.
The suspects will be facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
/dbs
