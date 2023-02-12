Marcos admin gets ‘excellent’ rating in overall satisfaction survey of SWS

MANILA, Philippines — The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. garnered an “excellent” grade in the latest overall satisfaction survey of the Social Weather Stations.

In its annual survey review published on Tuesday, February 7, the SWS said Marcos got +74 overall satisfaction rating which means “excellent.”

The Marcos administration also got a “very good” rating of +64 in terms of helping the poor in light of pronouncements by economic managers regarding the administration’s goal of bringing down poverty rate to 9 percent by 2028 when their terms ends.

On fighting corruption, the Marcos administration got a “moderate” rating of +12; on efforts against illegal drugs, a “good” rating of +46; and on fighting inflation, a “neutral” rating of +1.

“Satisfaction with governance is generally high. However, net satisfaction ratings are ‘moderate’ for fighting corruption and ‘neutral’ for fighting inflation,” the SWS said.

The first few months of the Marcos administration was hounded by controversies such as soaring prices and importation of sugar and onion.

Inflation has also been a pressing concern as it jumped higher at 8.7 percent in January 2023.

The SWS conducted its latest survey on December 10-14 with 1,200 adult respondents.

