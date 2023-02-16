Badian Menro: owners of 12 illegal structures fail to demolish them

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Twelve out of 21 owners of illegal structures identified by the Municipality of Badian located in Lambug beach, failed to demolish their structures that encroached into the 20 meters easement zone.

This was confirmed by Manolito Recoplacion, officer-in-charge of the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO).

Yesterday, Feb. 15, 2023, was the deadline given by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to demolish these structures, after the provincial government received several complaints from fisherfolks.

The owners of these structures even swore to Garcia that they would observe the easement zone and would voluntarily demolish their illegal structures in a meeting on Jan. 10, 2023.

It was agreed also that instead of 20 meters, the structures that were built within the easement zone will be set back to 15 meters while another five meters will serve as a buffer zone after structure owners asked for consideration.

“Mao na sa pagkakaron, pag-adto nako ganihang buntag, siyam ang boluntaryo nga niguba,” Recoplacion said.

(For now, when we went there this morning, 9 owners voluntarily demolished their structures.)

Among the illegal structures was one, which issued a cease-and-desist by the municipal government to operate, and was given an order to have the structure demolished.

Recoplacion said that he would make a report on this and submit it to the provincial government.

“Magpaabot na lang mi kung unsay aksyon sa provincial government bahin niini,” he added.

(We will just wait on what action the provincial government would take on this.)

Councilor Joseph Balbona, chairman for the committee on infrastructure in the Sangguniang Bayan, said that he would pass a resolution urging stakeholders to observe the easement zone when building a structure in coastal areas.

He said that he would also he asking the Philippine National Police and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to conduct regular inspections in their coastal barangays.

“Patabang ta sa pulis nga ma-check gyud sa DENR nga wala na gyuy magtukod,” Balbona said.

(We will ask the police to help the DENR check and ensure that no one will build illegal structures there.)

He said that he would also asked the Office of Building Official to penalize the owners of these structures.

RELATED STORIES

Project to help visitors to easily navigate Badian tourist spots launched

In Photos: Over a year since Odette, Badian’s Kawasan Falls remains close to public

2 new jump spots added to Badian town’s canyoneering adventure

Que Alegre: Canyoneering is back in Alegria

Kawasan named among world’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls

Not only Lambug Beach, but also canyoneering in Badian to reopen this Feb.

Damage in Cebu province’s tourism industry: P112 million and counting

Over 2 million foreign tourist arrivals in 2022 — DOT

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP