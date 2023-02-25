Fire Prevention Month: Cebu City Fire Station goes academe

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In celebration of the Fire Prevention Month this March, fire responders in Cebu City will partner with the different schools here to disseminate information on how to prevent the occurrence of fire.

Senior Fire Officer (SFO2) Wendell Villanueva, information officer of the Cebu City Fire Station, said they had scheduled visits at the different schools in Cebu City for the conduct of fire prevention lectures and other related activities.

“For the monthlong observance, musuroy mis mga tunghaan, mga malls para mapalapad sa amoang kampanya. We will [also] reach out sa pinakaubos nga sector sa society kay aron duna silay igong kahibalo unsaon paglikay sa sunog,” Villanueva said.

(For the monthlong observance, we will visit schools, malls so that we can widen our campaign. We will [also] reach out to the marginalized sector of society so that they can have enough knowledge on how to prevent fires.)

Villanueva added that they would have their kick-off ceremony on March 1 and some selected fire trucks of the Cebu City Fire Station would be stationed at the South Road Properties for their motorcade.

“Cebu City fire station goes academe. Didto ta muhunong sa CIT unya didto ta maghimo sa atoang kick-off program. Dunay program pagahimuon and ato i-launch ang various activities for Fire Prevention Month,” Villanueva said.

(Cebu City fire station goes academe. We will stop at CIT and we will do our kick-off program there. We will have a program there and we will launch various activities for the Fire Prevention Month.)

During their kick off activity, Villanueva said that they would have demonstrations on what to do when there would be an LPG leak. Aside from that, they will also teach the students and the teaching staff on how to use fire extinguishers.

“Sa Pag iwas sa Sunog Hindi ka Nag-iisa” (In avoiding fires, you are not alone) remains this year’s Fire Prevention Month theme. This means that fire prevention is a shared responsibility.

However, fire prevention does not end only in March but their efforts in fire safety and fire prevention are for the entire year.

Villanueva again reminds the public that fire can be prevented if one knows how to do it.

